Manchester sexual predator jailed for raping child
A "sexual predator" who raped a "vulnerable" young girl after isolating her from her friend in a city centre and luring her back to his home has been jailed.
Girmay Andes, 28, of Droylsden, approached the girl, who was under 16, in Piccadilly in Manchester in July, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
He took her back to his home and attacked her.
Andes, who admitted rape, was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for eight years.
He also pleaded guilty to two separate counts of sexual assault of a woman and was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.
GMP said Andes managed to separate the girl from her friend and persuaded her to go back to his home - where the offence took place.
The victim contacted people she knew, who informed police.
Andes took the girl out of his home before officers arrived but they tracked her down a short distance away and she told them what she had been through.
Andes was arrested a short time later.
Det Con Mike Allen praised the victim for "finding the strength" to report the rape and go through the court process to ensure "this sexual predator has been removed from the streets of Manchester and jailed".
He told other victims: "You will be believed and you will be supported throughout every stage of the process, to bring offenders to justice and prevent them from harming anyone else."