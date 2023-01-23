Levenshulme stabbing: Teenager critically injured in street attack
- Published
A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed in Manchester.
The teenager was attacked at about 23:30 GMT on Stockport Road in Levenshulme on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Nobody has been arrested and a crime scene remains in place.
Insp Matthew Hamer said: "An active investigation has been under way since late last night and will continue as we look to identify those responsible."
He said there would be an increased police presence in the area and urged witnesses or anybody with information to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.