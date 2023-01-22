Oldham roundabout crash: Man injured and another arrested
One man has been arrested and another injured after a car crashed into a roundabout in Oldham.
The vehicle was being driven in a northerly direction along Oldham Road when it collided with the Big Lamp Roundabout at about 03:00 GMT.
The driver and passenger fled the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.
One man has since been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, officers said. Another man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
