Lunar New Year: Liverpool and Manchester welcome Year of the Rabbit

Thousands of people have lined the streets of Liverpool and Manchester to watch Chinese New Year celebrations.

Crowds braved the cold weather as they welcomed the Year of the Rabbit.

Celebrations began with the new moon this weekend and last for 15 days. Chinese communities have resided in northwest England since the 19th Century.

Liverpool is believed to be home to the oldest community in Europe, with the first migrants arriving in 1834.

The dragon parade made a welcome return to Manchester after previous lockdowns
Liverpool's Chinatown also hosted a dragon parade in the city centre
Chinese New Year is one of the world's biggest festivals
Celebrations carried on into half-time at the Manchester City v Aston Villa game in the Women's Super League
The Year of the Rabbit started this weekend with the new moon
The celebrations hosted eye-catching combinations of tradition and technology
More than a billion people worldwide are celebrating the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in China and the Year of the Cat in Vietnam

