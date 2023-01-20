Emaciated dog found dead inside dumped suitcase in Bolton
The body of an emaciated dog has been found wrapped in a curtain and bed sheet in a suitcase.
The RSPCA said a man found the animal when he was out walking in a wooded area in Brownlow Way in Bolton on Sunday at about 14:00 GMT.
The suitcase had been put behind a tree and hidden in brambles.
Animal Rescue Officer Jess Pierce said the bull mastiff-Staffordshire cross named Rita was in a bad state of neglect.
The six-year-old dog had been zipped up in the suitcase, wrapped in a blue curtain and a bedsheet.
Although microchipped, the current owner's details were not up-to-date, the RSPCS said.
Ms Pierce said: "I was shocked by Rita's appalling condition and horrified that someone could have dumped her so callously in a suitcase and then attempted to conceal her body.
"Someone must know who owned Rita, or recognise the suitcase she was found in, and we'd urge local residents and anyone else who can help us."
The charity would also like to hear from people living on Brownlow Way, Prince Street or Merehall Drive in Bolton, who may have CCTV or doorbell footage.
