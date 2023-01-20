King Charles visits Kellogg's Corn Flakes factory
King Charles has visited the world's biggest Corn Flakes factory.
His trip to the Kellogg's plant in Trafford Park, Manchester, was intended to mark the centenary of the US company introducing its cereals to the UK in 1922.
King Charles, who unveiled a plaque, sparked laughter when he joked: "Sorry, I'm a year late."
The monarch also visited the offices of the UK's intelligence, security and cyber agency GCHQ.
He met staff and schoolchildren learning codebreaking skills at the hub, which opened in the city centre in 2019.
Kellogg's has been a holder of the Royal Warrant - which enables a firm to trade with the Royal Household and use the Royal Arms - since the reign of the King's grandfather George VI.
In the 1980s, its cereals were delivered to Buckingham Palace in a small van named Genevieve.
Chatting to workers at Europe's largest cereal factory the King described the sweet molasses as "very special".
The King later joined Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Bolton Town Hall for their first official joint appearance since the Duke of Sussex's controversial book Spare was published earlier this month.
The royal couple met local groups in a celebration marking 150 years since 150,000 people attended the town hall's 1873 opening by the King's great-great grandfather, who later became King Edward VII.
King Charles arrived in Manchester after travelling on the royal train for the first time since his reign began, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.
He was greeted by local dignitaries including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.
