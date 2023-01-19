Liam Smith: Man arrested in Shevington murder inquiry
A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a body was found dumped in a street after being shot and subjected to an acid attack.
Liam Smith, 38, was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 GMT on 24 November.
Greater Manchester Police said 28 premises had been searched as part of the murder inquiry.
The 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Sheffield and has been taken into custody to be questioned by police.
Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand said Mr Smith died from "a fatal gunshot wound in what appeared to be a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police".
She added that it was a "sickening display of violence" and urged those with information to come forward.
"Our investigation is moving at pace, and we continue to work relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Liam's death," she said.
In a statement, Mr Smith's family said he was "kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party".
"He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle," they added.
"He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him."