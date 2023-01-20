Kennie Carter: £50k reward offered to find teen's killer
A £50,000 reward is being offered to find and convict those responsible for the death of a 16-year-old boy.
Kennie Carter was fatally stabbed in the chest in an attack in Stretford in Trafford on 22 January last year.
Twelve teenagers - aged between 13 and 18 - have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder. All have been released under investigation, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Kennie's mother said his family had been left "shattered' by his death.
Joan Dixon said last year she had "stood and watched him dying on the floor" and added that she felt like she was "constantly walking around with my heart in my throat".
Det Ch Insp Alicia Smith urged anyone with information about the stabbing to "do the right thing, clear your conscience, come forwards and tell us what you know".
Kennie was found injured after being attacked in Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford.
Ms Smith said his relatives were "desperate for answers" and she was "confident" that there was "someone out there who holds key information".
"This is a long and meticulous investigation, through which we have spoken to over 100 people, reviewed over 100 hours of CCTV and carried out dozens of warrants," she added.
