Bury School Street scheme launched to cut traffic and promote walking
- Published
An initiative aimed making a town's streets safer and encouraging pupils to walk to school has been launched.
The School Street scheme will see "a traffic-free environment" put in place outside Guardian Angels Primary School in Bury during peak times, the town's council has said.
It said it hoped the strategy would be rolled out across the borough.
Councillor Alan Quinn said it would "cut traffic and congestion" and improve air quality around schools.
The initiative, which has been taken up by schools across the country, promotes the use of temporary restrictions on motorised traffic at drop-off and pick-up times.
A council representative said it meant only residents and businesses with a permit would be able to access Leigh Lane, which runs alongside the school, during those times.
'Great to see'
Mr Quinn said the scheme had many benefits.
"[It will] cut traffic and congestion outside schools, which will help to keep our children safe," he said.
"The air quality will also improve thanks to the reduction in engines idling."
The scheme has been backed by Paralympic cycling star Dame Sarah Storey, who is Greater Manchester's Active Travel Commissioner.
She said it was "see that Bury are trialling this", as she had had feedback from parents about the difficulties they faced.
"Whether it's pavement parking, struggling to cross the road due to the volume of vehicle traffic or speeding drivers, many parents tell me it just doesn't feel safe to head to school on foot or allow older children to go alone," she said.
"It's great to see that Bury are trialling this.
"In other areas, School Street measures are welcomed by residents who are often affected by people blocking their normal access route."
The council said Chesham Primary had agreed to implement a second School Street later in the year.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk