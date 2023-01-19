Beth Matthews: Blogger who took poisonous substance was neglected
A mental health blogger who took her own life by taking a poisonous substance at a psychiatric hospital was neglected by the unit, a jury has found.
Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she had ordered online and told staff was protein powder in March last year.
She was being treated at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport.
An inquest jury concluded she died from suicide contributed to by neglect.
