Heavy snow closes Manchester Airport runways
- Published
Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both its runways "following a period of heavy snow fall".
A spokesman said passengers' "health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity".
Travellers have been advised to contact their airline for flight information.
The Met Office said Manchester is under a yellow weather warning with wintry showers expected to bring "further disruption from ice and snow".
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.