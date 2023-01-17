Noel Gallagher says he will 'never say never' to Oasis reunion
Noel Gallagher says he will "never say never" about an Oasis reunion.
He left the band in August 2009, saying he could no longer work with his younger brother Liam.
While both have gone on to enjoy much success in their own right, questions about a reunion have never gone away.
"You should never say never," Gallagher told BBC Radio Manchester ahead of the release of his latest High Flying Birds album, but "it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances."
He added: "That's not to say that those circumstances would never come about."
Promoting his album Counting Skies, Gallagher said: "It's going back to the beginning - daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be.
"That's as true to me now as it was in the early 90s when I was growing up in poverty and unemployment. Music took me out of that.
"Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that's what I think music should be - I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way."
He said his mum Peggy only realised Oasis had made the big time when they appeared on the BBC chart show.
"It wasn't until we got on Top of the Pops that she actually accepted it," he said.
Oasis, who along with rivals Blur dominated the 90s Britpop scene, formed in Manchester in 1991 and had eight number one singles including Some Might Say and Don't Look Back In Anger.
At the height of their powers in 1996 they played two legendary gigs at Knebworth to 250,000 fans.
'Always a blessing'
Gallagher said he remained as passionate about music as ever, though.
"I'm still in love with writing... and the creative processes," he said. "The whole thing never gets old for me.
"I'm as much fascinated by it today as I was 13 years ago when I went solo and 30 years ago next year when [debut Oasis album] Definitely Maybe came out.
"I love the feeling of creating something out of nothing and the journey that that song will take... all the way through to the studio then to playing it to people, then it being released and then hearing it on the radio.
"It's what kind of keeps you going."
Gallagher said he has "never" considered being in Oasis as a burden.
He said it was "always a blessing to be able to go on stage... with songs that mean so much to people" and he understands people want to hear classic Oasis songs at his gigs.
"You've got to accept it and not get too precious about it and be thankful that you've actually written songs that still have legs after 25-30 years and not worry about it."
The album artwork, shot by renowned Manchester photographer Kevin Cummins, sees Gallagher's live equipment placed on the original centre spot of what was Maine Road.
This year marks the centenary of when his beloved Manchester City's former stadium opened.
Counting Skies is set for release on 2 June and comes ahead of a number of UK summer live shows, with Gallagher set for a Manchester return at Wythenshawe Park on 26 August.