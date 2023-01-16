University of Manchester students vow to continue protest at rent costs
- Published
Hundreds of Manchester students who are refusing to pay their rent in protest at high costs have vowed to carry on until "our demands are met".
The 250 University of Manchester students are demanding a 30% reduction in rent at their halls of residence.
They say they are struggling to pay for food and transport amid the rocketing cost of living.
The university said it had already provided support payments equivalent to £170 for every student.
Research by the Office for National Statistics recently found half of students in England are facing money problems.
First year student Maya Tanna told BBC Politics North West she has been "really struggling to eat and just pay for basic needs that I normally would have at home".
She added: "A lot of people have been skipping meals.
"Some people even haven't been able to pay their rent, which isn't something we should have to be worrying about as first-year students."
The philosophy and politics student claimed that some rents had risen by £400 a year.
She said the university "could be doing a lot more to help", adding: "We shouldn't be struggling to eat".
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, who represents Denton and Reddish, said: "We can't have students going to food banks and struggling to make ends meet."
A university spokesman said: "We will do everything we can to support students who are unable to pay their rent and urge anyone struggling to speak to us as soon as possible. "
