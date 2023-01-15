Bolton stabbing: Man attacked in fight outside pub
- Published
A man has been stabbed in a fight outside a pub in Bolton town centre, police have said.
Officers believe a row started between two pairs of men outside the Elephant and Castle pub in Churchgate at about 02:25 GMT.
The suspect ran off down Deansgate and Crown Street while his accomplice was detained at the scene.
Greater Manchester Police said the victim was being treated in hospital and appealed for information.
Det Ch Insp Paul Rollinson said: "Greater Manchester Police will not tolerate any knife crime or criminal activity, and this is certainly no exception in Bolton. We will endeavour to bring the offender to justice."
