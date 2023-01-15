Man dies dies after being found covered in blood in Oldham
A man has died after being found on a road with blood on his hands, face and bare feet, police have said.
The 49-year-old was discovered with serious injuries near Mevagissey Walk in Greenacres, Oldham, at about 04:20 GMT on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police said it was believed he had been drinking in local pubs and officers want to hear from anyone who saw him before he was found.
A 37-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding has been bailed.
Det Ch Insp Benjamin Cottam said while the force were "not certain" there had been "any form of criminality, we cannot rule this out".
Appealing for witnesses, he said officers were "looking at every possible scenario that could have taken place that evening".
"Our specialist officers are currently supporting the victim's family and we are ensuring we exhaust every possible line of enquiry to understand what happened," he added.
