Attempted murder arrest over Aldi car park stabbing
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a supermarket car park.
A 62-year-old man was seriously injured in the attack near Aldi on Heywood Way in Salford on 10 January, Greater Manchester Police said.
The boy is also being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
Three other people who were earlier arrested remain in custody for questioning.
A 42-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and another 17-year-old boy are also being held on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Detectives appealed for anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward.
