Manchester United legend Eric Cantona launches sport art exhibition
Former Manchester United star Eric Cantona has launched an exhibition on sporting heroes and their impact on society.
The ex-footballer helped curate the display, featuring Muhammad Ali, Diego Maradona and the Olympian Jesse Owens.
They were painted by artist Michael Browne, who said he wanted to highlight those "who have been fighting against injustices throughout the world".
Cantona said he hoped the display would encourage interest among children.
He said he wanted the sport-themed artworks at Manchester's National Football Museum to introduce them to wider issues in society.
The 56-year-old said: "Now I can do nothing but maybe the kids can help us in the future so it's important to bring the kids."
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 Today, Cantona said: "At this time when the planet and climate is in danger, we have to be careful every minute. It seems that money can buy everything. But it's not only in sport, it's in everything."
He said he felt the commercialisation of football meant he "would support a club in [the] second division".
"I love the atmosphere of football, I love the soul of football."
The former footballer, who also played for France and Leeds United, said: "Of course I have my point of view but what can I do? I can do an exhibition like this."
Born in Marseille, Cantona retired from professional football in 1997 before becoming involved in film acting and production.
He met Browne, who was born in Manchester's Moss Side neighbourhood, for a painting depicting his return to football after he infamously kicked a spectator who had verbally abused him during a match in 1995.
From Moss Side to Marseille: The Art of Michael Browne and Eric Cantona will be open to visitors until June at the National Football Museum in Manchester.
