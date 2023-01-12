Aldi car park stabbing in Salford was targeted, police say
- Published
A man who was stabbed in a supermarket car park had been "purposely followed" and targeted, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the 62-year old was seriously injured in the attack near the Aldi store on Heywood Way in Salford at about 16:25 GMT on Tuesday.
Det Supt Ryan Davies said there was no evidence the man was robbed or that theft was the motive for the attack.
Appealing for witnesses, the force said no arrests have been made.
Mr Davies said officers were "investigating numerous lines of enquiry in an effort to establish the motive, identify who is responsible and arrest them".
"This incident will, understandably, have shocked members of the Salford community and caused concern amongst those who visit and shop in the area where [it] occurred," he said.
"Our current assessment is that the victim was purposely followed, targeted and that it was an isolated incident."
He added that anyone who was in the "vicinity of Salford Precinct... and who saw anyone acting suspiciously or out of place" should come forward "without delay and talk to us in confidence".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk