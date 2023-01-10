North West Ambulance Service boss disheartened by pressure on staff
An ambulance service boss has said he is "hugely disheartened" after a staff member raised fears that pressure on the NHS could be costing lives.
The dispatcher, who wished to stay anonymous, told the BBC the job was "crushingly depressing".
"The feeling of saving lives has been taken over by how many can we not kill," they said.
Dr Chris Grant said North West Ambulance Service was committed to supporting under pressure staff.
He spoke out as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to take "urgent action", with A&E waiting times at their worst levels on record.
The dispatcher said: "The job is crushingly depressing, stressful and embarrassing.
"I feel so destroyed. The feeling of saving lives has been taken over by how many can we not kill."
Dr Grant, medical director of NWAS, said the recent pressures on the service had been the most challenging he had seen in his career.
"All I can say as a leader I'm hugely aware of the pressures all my colleagues are under," he said.
"But my commitment is that we will continue to work with all those colleagues under pressure to make sure they are supported as best we possibly can.
"They haven't created the context in which they work.
"We have got to be very clear it is for others to determine that context. Our job is to do the best we can with what we've got."
He asked the dispatcher to reach out to him.
"I can't magically make the NHS better but I will promise I will listen and do everything I can to support them and therefore support the public," he said.
The Department of Health and Social Care said extra money it was investing this winter, totalling £750m, would help speed up delayed discharges, which in turn would ease the handover problems being seen.
"We recognise the pressures the NHS is facing following the impact of the pandemic and are working tireless to ensure people get the care they need," he added.
It comes as NWAS paramedics, control room staff and support workers who are union members are set to strike again on Wednesday in a dispute over pay and conditions.
On Monday a senior A&E doctor from Greater Manchester said "soul destroying" conditions were so bad that staff were reluctant to go into work.