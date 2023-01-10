Baby's welfare is priority in missing couple search, police say
Police searching for a couple and their newborn baby said they "do not wish to interrupt their family life".
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been missing since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.
Police said Ms Marten had "very recently" given birth and neither she nor the baby had been assessed by medical professionals.
Officers said the ongoing search was "primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple's child".
There have been reported sightings in Essex - near Harwich Port and in Colchester.
CCTV image believed to be of Ms Marten was released on Saturday.
Essex Police is now leading the search for the couple, both originally from London, and their baby.
Det Ch Insp Rob Huddleston said police "do not wish to interrupt their family life - this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple's child.
"We are carrying out a number of inquires in and around Colchester in order to locate them. We're also liaising with colleagues at British Transport Police around potential onward travel from Colchester.
"I would ask the people of Colchester, and indeed wider north Essex, to please familiarise yourself with Mark and Constance's faces and report any sightings to us immediately."
