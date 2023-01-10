Manchester Piccadilly to cancel trains for roof repairs
All trains from Manchester Piccadilly are to be cancelled on Sunday, Network Rail have announced.
Trains are to be replaced by buses on Sunday "due to engineering works on our train shed roof", it tweeted.
Network Rail which owns and manages Manchester Piccadilly station thanked passengers for their patience ahead of the engineering works.
Manchester Piccadilly was the 10th busiest railway station in Britain between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.
