Beth Matthews: Blogger did a lot of good before death, inquest told
- Published
A blogger who died in hospital after ordering a poisonous substance online "did a lot of good" before her death, a psychiatrist has told her inquest.
Beth Matthews, from Cornwall, died after having a substance delivered to a secure psychiatric ward at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport.
She opened the parcel and swallowed the contents in front of staff.
Psychiatrist Dr Alind Srivastava said the mental health blogger had been "bright, vivacious and charismatic".
Dr Srivastava, who works for the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust told the jury at Manchester South Coroners' Court in Stockport that the 26-year-old "did a lot of good on social media in helping other people, in explaining what happened to her".
He said Ms Matthews first received help for her mental health problems in 2011 and seven years later was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder.
This could involve "rapid changes in mood", "a strong sense of rejection" and "a strong sense of emptiness", he said.
She received treatment both in hospital and with the community care team.
On 6 April 2019, she was picked up by police on a bridge and taken to a secure psychiatric unit. She was assessed the next day and then released.
A day later, she went back to the same bridge and suffered significant injuries.
The court heard she received months of treatment for her physical injuries and was detained under the Mental Health Act until she was discharged in August 2019.
If you are affected by any of the issues in this article you can find details of organisations that can help via the BBC Action Line.
The jury was told she began blogging about her condition, raising money for Devon Air Ambulance and giving training to police negotiators, but in 2021, her mental health deteriorated and she once attempted to take an overdose in the back of a police car.
She was sectioned again and in November of that year, she was transferred to the Priory unit in Cheadle.
Four months later, she received a parcel containing a poisonous substance through the post, opened it in front of staff, consumed the contents and died shortly afterwards at Wythenshawe Hospital.
Dr Srivastava said when Ms Matthews was on the secure ward in Bodmin, she had not been allowed to open her own post over fears she might obtain razor blades.
He said it was "a measure to try and keep her safe".
The inquest continues.
