Bus passengers injured after a reported shooting in Rochdale
A man has been arrested after two bus passengers were injured in a suspected shooting.
The pair suffered minor injuries in what Greater Manchester Police (GMP) described as a "firearms incident" in Daventry Road, Rochdale, at 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
Windows of the vehicle were smashed but detectives are investigating the cause.
The arrested man was detained on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life.
Police have appealed for information, doorbell or dashcam footage.
A GMP spokesperson said: "Patrols plans have been increased in the area to provide visible reassurance to the community following this incident."
