Couple and newborn baby missing after M61 breakdown - police
Police are searching for a couple who have gone missing with their newborn baby after their car broke down on a motorway.
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon left the car near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday night and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth and neither she nor her baby had seen medical professionals.
They are appealing for information.
The bridge the couple walked towards links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.
'Likely scared'
Mr Gordon was wearing dark clothing while Ms Marten, who is originally from London, was wearing a burgundy coat.
The newborn baby was swaddled, police said.
Ch Supt Michaela Kerr of GMP said as a mother herself she wanted to appeal directly to Ms Marten.
She said: "Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours - to keep your beautiful newborn safe."
"As you know, it's really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be."
Police are appealing for the couple to make themselves known or for anyone who knows where they are to come forward with information.
