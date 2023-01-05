Ashton-under-Lyne car crash: Arrest after building collapses
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a building causing it to collapse.
Emergency services remain at the scene in Canterbury Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, following the crash at 18:45 GMT.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said a woman managed to free herself from the car and had been taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
No other casualties have been reported at this time, the fire service added.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed an investigation was under way and a woman had been taken into custody to be questioned.
