Man charged after elderly woman assaulted in her care home

Police were called after reports of a stranger on the premises in the early hours

A 21-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a care home.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was taken to hospital after being attacked in Oldham after 02:00 GMT on New Year's Day.

The man is due to appear before Tameside Magistrates' Court later charged with assault and affray.

He is also accused of one count of knowingly trespassing on a premises with intent to commit a sexual offence.

GMP said he has also been charged with one count of committing an offence with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

