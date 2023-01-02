Salford stabbing: Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death near a park.
Tyron Riley, 31, was discovered near Clarendon Park in Salford just after midnight on 27 December.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Mr Riley, whose family described him as a "much-loved" and "devoted" dad, was pronounced dead at the scene.
GMP said the arrested teenager had "attended a police station voluntarily" on New Year's Day.
Mr Riley's mother Nicola said in a tribute he was a "super-talented builder" and he "will be missed deeply".
