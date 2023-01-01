Bolton boy killed as bike and bus collide named by police
- Published
A boy who died after colliding with a bus while riding his bicycle has been named by police.
Lucas Ashton, 11, was cycling along Vernon Street, Bolton at about 13:40 GMT on Friday when he was involved in the crash, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
The bus driver, who remained at the scene, is helping officers with enquiries. No-one has been arrested.
The force has appealed for members of the public who witnessed the incident - especially passengers on the bus - to contact them.
