Boy, 11, dies after bike collides with bus in Bolton
An 11-year-old boy has died after his bike collided with a bus in Bolton.
Greater Manchester Police was called to Vernon Street near the town centre at about 13:40 GMT.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made and the driver of the bus is assisting officers with their inquiries, the force says.
Police remain on the scene at Vernon Street and Prince Street.
Officers are appealing for witnesses - particularly passengers on the bus - to make contact.
