Manchester shooting: Two arrested and thousands of pounds seized
- Published
Two men have been arrested by police and a bag containing "several tens of thousands of pounds of cash" seized after a shooting in Manchester.
The firearms were used at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in Overdale, Swinton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
It said one man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering, firearms offences and drug offences.
Armed officers attended the scene after reports of a firearm exchange and one person reported to have had their bag stolen, the force said.
Det Insp Charlotte Poole appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
She also reassured the local community that the force had increased the number of patrol officers in the area and said it was "working at pace to understand the full circumstances surrounding this incident".