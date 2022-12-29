Ariana Grande sends presents to children at hospitals in Manchester
Ariana Grande has sent Christmas presents to children at hospitals in Greater Manchester.
The 29-year-old American singer developed a relationship with the city following the Manchester Arena terror attack five years ago.
Twenty-two people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked the venue after a Grande concert in 2017.
Grande has spoken openly about struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the attack.
In a tweet on Boxing Day, the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity said Grande had given gifts for children and young people spending Christmas in Manchester's hospitals.
The charity said: "Thank you Ariana!
"We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande.
"The presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at RMCHosp, TraffordHosp, WythenshaweHosp and NorthMcrGH—NHS."
The gifts from the One Last Time singer were shared among patients at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Trafford Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital, the charity said.
The singer also donated gifts to Manchester's hospital patients in December 2020.
It was understood Grande, along with her now-husband Dalton Gomez, sent gifts and Amazon vouchers to patients at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary.
Grande was made an honorary citizen of Manchester in 2017 as a thank you for the way she responded to the terror attack.