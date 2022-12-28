Manchester City v Liverpool: Police appeal after girl, 15, injured at football match
A 15-year-old girl was hurt in a "malicious attack" when a pint cup filled with coins was thrown during a football match, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the incident happened at about 20:25 GMT in the Etihad Stadium at the EFL Cup tie between Manchester City and Liverpool on 22 December.
The force said the cup was thrown from an upper tier to a lower tier.
The girl was treated in hospital for a head injury, officers said.
Sup Int Gareth Parking said the force would "not tolerate violent or malicious behaviour in any situation, this does not exclude football matches or sports games".
"We are continuing to investigate this incident and would urge those who attended the game who know who is responsible or could have any information to assist us further, to please come forward," he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police.
