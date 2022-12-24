Uber Eats takeaway rider caught cycling on motorway
- Published
An Uber Eats delivery rider has been caught cycling on a motorway.
Police said the cyclist was seen on the M602 in Salford and was "safely removed" by patrol officers.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted an image of the man walking with their bicycle at the side of the road.
A spokesman for Uber Eats said the safety of its couriers and the general public was a priority for the company and they are expected to follow appropriate highways laws.
It is illegal for cyclists and pedestrians to use the motorway and the rider was issued with a penalty notice.
Uber Eats said: "The safety of our customers, couriers and the general public is a top priority for Uber Eats.
"We expect couriers to adhere to all applicable laws and regulations, including the Highway Code and we have measures in place to help ensure couriers use appropriate vehicles."
The rider was seen making his way down the M602! Safely removed from the motorway by #RPTF patrols TOR issued. To the person who ordered their takeaway... it might be a little cold but at least it will get there in one piece now 🤦 @NWmwaypolice pic.twitter.com/aXiu1EyUnw— GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) December 24, 2022
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk