Woman, 44, arrested on suspicion of Warrington murder
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with serious injuries at a Warrington house.
Cheshire Police said it was called to an address in Yardley Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross at 22:22 GMT on Thursday.
The 31-year-old man with serious injuries was taken from the address to hospital, where he later died.
A 44-year-old woman remains in custody and a crime scene remains in place, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Adam Waller said: "I understand this will cause some concern in the community. We have made an arrest and are working tirelessly to establish the circumstances.
"Patrols have been increased to provide reassurance while we investigate this incident."
