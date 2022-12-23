Woman dies in Oldham after being hit by police car
A woman has died after being hit by a police car which was pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle.
Officers were called to Shaw Road, Royton, in Oldham at about 10:00 GMT before the police vehicle crashed, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The 53-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died a short time later.
GMP has referred the incident to the Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Ch Supt Chris Bowen said: "Our sincere thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of the woman that has sadly passed.
"We understand that the public are concerned by incidents of this nature."
He added: "Investigations like this often result in road closures which can cause significant disruption and we thank the local community and road users for their patience."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage was asked to contact the force.
