Alderley Edge boy racers caught by new noise camera
- Published
Dozens of boy racers have been caught driving over decibel limits on a road in Cheshire plagued by nuisance sports car motorists.
A special noise-sensing camera was set up on the A34 near Alderley Edge in October after locals became "fed up".
Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said that particular stretch of road was notorious.
Some 60 motorists were recorded in the first few days after the camera was installed.
The device senses if people are driving above an "acceptable" volume threshold.
It also identifies vehicles causing the disturbance, giving the police and Cheshire East Council key information about the worst offenders and enabling enforcement action to be taken.
'Awful driving'
A motorcyclist was also recorded breaking noise levels - and doing a wheelie at the same time.
Speaking during a meeting of the council's police and crime panel, Mr Dwyer said: "That particular stretch of road was being used by boy racers in the main.
"But we actually have been videoing the offenders and some of the video has shown some awful driving."
Alderley Edge councillor Craig Browne previously said the area "welcomes nice cars, but some of the high-performance vehicles are causing us a problem".
"It's rather the way the vehicles are being driven, it's not the vehicles themselves," he said.
Conventional speed cameras are also being installed at various locations throughout the county, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
