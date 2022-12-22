Kennie Carter death: Two more murder arrests after boy, 16, stabbed
A 15-year-old boy and a man, 18, have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was fatally stabbed in the street.
Kennie Carter, 16, was found badly injured after being attacked in Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford on 22 January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Ten teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, have previously been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
They were released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Alicia Smith, from GMP, said the case was "complex, with multiple lines of enquiry explored".
"We have spoken to over 100 people, collated in excess of 100 hours of CCTV and executed over a dozen warrants," she added.
Earlier this year, Kennie's mother Joan Dixon said she and her family had "stood and watched him dying on the floor".
She said the experience had left her family "shattered" and she felt like she was "constantly walking around with my heart in my throat".