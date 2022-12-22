Northern Care Alliance NHS Trust told to improve in first inspection
- Published
A recently-formed NHS trust that runs four hospitals across Greater Manchester has been ordered to improve in its first watchdog inspection.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found staff "working incredibly hard under pressure" at the Northern Care Alliance (NCA) NHS Foundation Trust.
But leaders did not "operate effective governance" and some staff expressed reservations about raising concerns.
The trust said it fully accepted the judgement and recommendations.
The NCA was formed in October 2021 when Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust acquired Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The Salford Royal trust was previously one of only two in England to receive two consecutive ratings of outstanding.
The inspection, carried out in August and September, covered whether the trust was well-led overall and checked specific services where the CQC was already aware of risks, including:
- Urgent and emergency care, medical care and surgery at Salford Royal Hospital and the Royal Oldham Hospital
- Urgent and emergency care and medical care at Fairfield General Hospital
- Maternity services at the Royal Oldham Hospital and Rochdale Infirmary
The watchdog rated the trust as "requires improvement" overall, and for being safe, effective, responsive and well-led.
It was rated "good" for being caring.
Head of hospital inspection Karen Knapton said new leaders had already started to make improvements but they "weren't fully embedded".
"We found staff working incredibly hard under pressure to deliver the best possible care to patients", she said.
Inspectors did find some evidence of outstanding practice, including support for victims of domestic abuse at Royal Oldham and a staff-led initiative to build a garden at the Fairfield site.
But leaders "didn't always actively and openly engage with patients and staff to plan and manage services" and complaints and incident investigations sometimes took too long.
'Unprecedented pressure'
Inspectors also found "differences in policies and clinical practice which did not reflect best-practice" and that "leaders did not operate consistent, effective governance processes throughout the service".
Staff did not always feel respected, supported and valued, though they remained focused on the needs of patients, they added.
Dr Owen Williams, NCA chief executive, said: "We fully accept the CQC's judgement and their recommended areas for improvement".
He said he recognised that improvements already being made "do not go far enough at this moment in time" and said staff were "determined to work together to get better results for the people we serve".
Dr Williams thanked "totally caring" colleagues who are working "incredibly hard" at "a time of unprecedented demand" under "a level of pressure the likes of which many of us have not experienced before".
