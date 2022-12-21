Piers Morgan: No action to be taken over Instagram death threats
No further action will be taken against a man who was arrested over death threats which were sent to Piers Morgan via Instagram, police have confirmed.
The TV host said he received threats on the social media site in February 2021 and had reported them to police.
A 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested in Manchester.
The Metropolitan Police said the man would not face action after prosecutors decided the case "did not meet the evidential test for prosecution".
Following the decision, Morgan tweeted a screenshot which he said showed the threats that were made against him and his family.
The TalkTV presenter said he had received messages telling him he was "a marked man" and promising he was "getting killed".
He also claimed a letter he had received from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said there had been "clear evidence to prove that you were the victim of a crime and threats of a serious nature were conveyed to you via social media".
"If people can make direct death threats on social media platforms like Instagram... and no action is taken against them despite a 22-month police investigation, I suggest there is a big problem with how big tech operates its safety procedures," he said.
In a statement, the Met said it had referred the case to the CPS in May "for a charging decision".
"It decided that the case did not meet the evidential test for prosecution and therefore no further action will be taken against the suspect," a force representative said.
The Press Association said Instagram's parent company Meta, which also owns Facebook, had been approached for comment.
