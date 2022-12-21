TransPennine passengers told not to travel due to software issue
- Published
TransPennine Express (TPE) has urged rail passengers not to travel after an IT issue caused cancellations and disruption across the network.
The operator, which runs services across northern England and Scotland, said it was trying to "keep customers on the move" but advised people to seek other means of transport on Wednesday.
TPE said it was caused by a "software issue rather than a staffing problem".
It comes after the operator introduced a new timetable earlier in December.
TPE said it anticipated it would cancel around a third of its 325 services planned for Wednesday.
Customer Service and Operations Director Kathryn O'Brien said: "Due to a significant rostering system issue, today we are experiencing a high level of unplanned cancellations."
She added: "We know this will have a significant impact on customers travelling with us today and sincerely apologise for any disruption caused.
"We are working hard internally and with our system provider to resolve the situation as soon as possible."
Passengers to, from and across the North have faced reduced timetables, crowded services, industrial action, last-minute cancellations and delays in recent months.
TPE has recently come under criticism, among other rail operators across the north of England, after regional mayors demanded an end to the "chaos" on the network.
The company has previously blamed a combination of problems, such as high levels of train crew sickness and a training backlog, for causing prolonged disruption.
Reacting to the latest disruption, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham wrote on Twitter: "This can't carry on. The Government needs to step in - now."
The Transport Select Committee heard on Thursday that "unstable" rail services in northern England had been caused by a "toxic combination" of issues.
They include rail workers no longer volunteering to do shifts on their rest days.
TPE workers who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Aslef have planned further strikes in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
