Anthony George jailed for murdering man in Bolton
- Published
A man has been jailed for life after he stabbed an unarmed man with a knife in his own home.
Anthony George, 42, attacked Tyrone Williamson, 25, in Battenberg Road, Bolton, on 11 December 2021.
Police said George was arrested the same day after he was found assaulted and stabbed in nearby Lincoln Street.
George was convicted of murder at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court where a judge ordered him to serve a minimum of 21 years.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said CCTV of the "horrific" attack showed the pair had been involved in an "altercation".
"It clearly showed that George was in a possession of a bladed article, that inflicted the fatal injuries, with Tyrone being without a weapon," GMP said.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Williamson died of stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.
GMP said George was found with numerous injuries around his head and body as well as stab wounds to his upper body.
He was in intensive care and later arrested in hospital.
Ch Insp Daniel Clegg described Mr Williamson's death as a "violent murder" for which his family had now received "justice".
