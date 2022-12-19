Greater Manchester residents rally round flood-hit community centre
A charity which has been "devastated" by flooding that destroyed its Christmas toys and food donations has thanked residents for their support.
A burst water pipe in flats above Infinity Initiatives' community centre in Tameside, Greater Manchester led to water damage in its cafe and offices.
Manager Gemma Whittaker said teddy bears, books and food had to be thrown away, which was "really upsetting".
But in the days since local residents have raised more than £3,000.
Infinity Initiatives provides support to people struggling with mental health issues and the rising cost of living.
'Absolutely trashed'
Ms Whittaker said the local community's reaction since the flooding had been "amazing".
She told BBC Radio Manchester: "On Friday we were completely devastated to see our café, office space and counselling room absolutely trashed following a burst pipe from the flats above.
"What was really upsetting to see was the pile of donations that we'd had for Christmas. Lots of foods parcels just had to be thrown away and there was toys, books and teddy bears that had to go.
"It goes against our own ethos putting food in the bin, but we just couldn't risk it as there may have been contamination.
"It was really, really upsetting."
But after an outpouring of support from local residents, Ms Whittaker said the mood was a lot more positive this week.
"We've had amazing positive energy from the community, things are starting to look doable now", she said.
Ms Whittaker said, with help from donations in recent days, all the families that were due to receive hampers "won't go without".
She thanked all those who had donated, adding: "Watch this space - we will come back bigger and stronger than ever. This is just a little setback that's all."
