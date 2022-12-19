Manchester Arena attack: Martyn's Law for venue security to cover all of UK
New legislation will be introduced to tighten security at venues in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.
The new rules, dubbed Martyn's Law, will cover all of the UK and require venues and local authorities to have preventative action plans against terror attacks, the government said.
Martyn Hett was among 22 people killed in the 2017 attack and his mother Figen Murray has campaigned for the measures.
Draft legislation is due in early spring, the prime minister said.
Rishi Sunak said he was committed to working with Ms Murray to deliver "this vital legislation to honour Martyn's memory and all of those affected by terrorism".
Martyn's Law will follow a tiered model linked to the type of activity taking place and the size of the expected audience, and will seek to improve how prepared a venue is without putting an undue burden on business.
A standard tier will apply to locations with a maximum capacity of more than 100 people.
Venues will need to undertake low-cost effective measures such as training, information sharing, and completion of a preparedness plan.
An enhanced tier will focus on high-capacity locations.
Those that can hold 800 or more will be required to undertake an additional risk assessment that will inform the development and implementation of a thorough security plan.
The government will also establish an inspection and enforcement regime, issuing sanctions for breaches, and will provide statutory guidance and bespoke support.
Ms Murray, who was recently made an OBE for her counter-terrorism work, said this "common-sense security" could mean "fewer suffer what myself and the families of Manchester have had to endure".
'An inspiration'
Speaking days after the day her son would have celebrated his 35th birthday, she said: "The government taking this seriously and promising to act is the best birthday present I could have asked for.
"Now we need urgent action to get this into place.
"I hope that this law will now be introduced in the current session of Parliament so we can get this done as soon as possible."
Praising Ms Murray's campaign, Mr Sunak said: "The way the city of Manchester came together as a community in the wake of the cowardly Manchester Arena attack, and the amazing work of campaigners like Figen Murray who have dedicated their lives to making us safer and promoting kindness and tolerance, is an inspiration to us all."
Home Secretary Suella Braverman thanked Ms Murray and her campaign for their "tireless efforts" and support in the development of this "vital reform."
