Man guilty of murder over fatal Bolton street stabbing
A man has been found guilty of murdering a 25-year-old who was fatally stabbed in a street attack in Greater Manchester.
Tyrone Williamson died in hospital after the stabbing in Battenberg Road, Bolton, on 11 December 2021.
Anthony George, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder on Thursday following a trial at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.
The 42-year-old is due to be sentenced on Monday.
