Manchester crash: Widow's appeal over man's M60 death a year on
- Published
The widow of a man killed on a motorway is appealing for information on the anniversary of his death.
Stephen Tanswell, 45, was on foot when he was hit by a Mini Cooper near junction five of the M60 near Didsbury, Manchester, at about 19:45 GMT on 16 December last year.
He had been on his way home in a taxi before the collision, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Joanne Tanswell said her husband was "irreplaceable".
She asked anyone who was travelling clockwise on the M60 that night to think back, adding: "Did you see a vehicle on the hard shoulder just prior to junction five?"
Dashcam appeal
Ms Tanswell said her husband was her "best friend" and "soulmate" and his death "was and still is a tragedy that never needed to happen."
She said his death had torn apart "our beautiful life" and left her and their three children "devastated".
"It is now a year since he was struck on the motorway and we are appealing as a family to help the police in bringing this matter to a conclusion."
The drivers of both vehicles have previously been spoken to, GMP said.
Officers said they were particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed, or had dashcam footage of, Mr Tanswell getting out of the taxi.