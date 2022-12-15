Manchester's Kenworthy Woods: Former tip declared nature reserve
A former tip which was transformed into woods has been declared a local nature reserve, a council has been told.
The 89-acre (36-hectare) Kenworthy Woods, which sits south of Chorlton Water Park in south Manchester, was converted in the 1990s.
Manchester City Council approved a move to make it the city's ninth local nature reserve at a meeting on Tuesday.
Councillor Tracey Rawlins said it was "great news for nature conservation and recreation in this part of the city".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the move would help protect the wildlife habitat and open up funding for long-term maintenance.
A report to the Labour-led authority said the declaration had the informal backing of Natural England, the public body responsible for ensuring the country's natural environment is protected and improved.
'Beautiful nature spot'
Ms Rawlins, the executive member for environment, told the meeting that the move was "an example of our biodiversity plans in action".
"As caretakers of our local environment, the work we do now to preserve, protect and enhance our green spaces and local environments is really important for future generations," she said.
"We want to ensure that we work tirelessly to preserve the precious eco-systems that we already have in our woodlands like Kenworthy, and in our meadows, green spaces, rivers and canals to mitigate the impacts of climate change in the city."
Councillor Sam Lynch said the woods were "a beautiful nature spot and I strongly support its declaration as a nature reserve".
"This will make it easier to access funding and for its preservation and also promote the area so hopefully more people will enjoy it and benefit from what this local beauty spot has to offer," she added.
The new site sits close to three existing reserves, Chorlton Water Park, Wythenshawe Park and Chorlton Ees and Ivy Green, while five more are located around the city at Blackley Forest, Clayton Vale, Highfield Country Park, Boggart Hole Clough and Stenner Woods and Millgate Fields.
