Macclesfield shop's vacuum cleaner Nativity sucks in online viewers
- Published
A shop's vacuum cleaner Nativity display has sucked in viewers after a picture of it was widely shared online.
The display at Paul Peters Electrical Services in Macclesfield, Cheshire, features Henry devices as Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus and classic Hoover Constellations as the Three Wise Men.
Shop worker Tim Hills said the scene had become an annual tradition as people "seem to enjoy it".
"It started as a bit of fun, but it's become a real talking point," he said.
He said staff "decided to use the Constellations as the Three Kings as they really bring back memories for people".
He said the model, which first appeared in the 1950s, "very futuristic at the time, very space age".
Mr Hills, who has worked at the shop for 32 years, said he has a collection of retro vacuum cleaners which he uses on rotation in the annual display.
An image of the display has cleaned up across social media and has appeared in news articles, Twitter posts, Reddit boards and Facebook pages.
However, Mr Hills said he was more interested in what locals thought.
"We see adults pointing out the different vacuum cleaners to children, and everyone loves the little one in the manger," he said.
"We started about four years ago and people seem to enjoy it, so we add to it every year.
"It gets people talking and people tell us how much they like it, so we will keep doing it."
