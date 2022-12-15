Bogus e-cigarettes worth £800k seized in Salford raid
Counterfeit e-cigarette products worth £800,000 have been seized in a raid on a warehouse in Salford.
The devices breached safety regulations and could be dangerous, enforcement officers said.
More than 80,000 e-cigarettes and other products were found at a wholesale distribution business in Broughton.
Councillor Barbara Bentham said Salford City Council "won't hesitate" to take action against businesses which "put people's health at risk".
Greater Manchester Police, the North West Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit, and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service also took part in the enforcement visit and the warehouse has been condemned as unsafe.
Home Office immigration enforcement officers arrested five people suspected of working illegally at the premises.
They also seized more than £4,000 of suspected profits, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Some £25,000 in cash was also seized and a criminal investigation launched.
"We won't hesitate to take action as many times as necessary against businesses which break the law," Ms Bentham said.
"Apart from putting people's health in danger, it's not fair to legitimate businesses which are working hard to stay on the right side of the law."
