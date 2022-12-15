Awaab Ishak: Widespread failings at mould death housing group
A government regulator has found "widespread failings" at the housing association which rented out a mouldy flat to the family of Awaab Ishak.
The two-year-old died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould, a coroner ruled.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said Rochdale Boroughwide Housing had failed to "treat Awaab Ishak's family with fairness and respect".
It said it was "taking action to make sure RBH addresses these failings".
Awaab's family had repeatedly complained about mould in their flat but no action was taken before his death in 2020.
In November, the family accused the housing provider of being "racist" and failing to provide fair treatment to people moving to the UK.
RSH - the government body which monitors social housing providers in England - said it had found "significant failings in the way RBH deals with damp and mould across the organisation".
The regulator found the housing group had waited nearly two years after Awaab's death to check for damp and mould in other homes on the estate.
When that eventually happened, they found hundreds of tenants living with damp and mould.
RBH had "failed to act quickly and protect more tenants from potential harm", the regulator said.
