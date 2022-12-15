Macclesfield fantasist who claimed Tyson Fury link guilty of rapes
- Published
A "fantasist" who falsely claimed to be related to boxing champion Tyson Fury has been found guilty of raping, assaulting and coercing three women.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said David Overton, who was also known as David Fury-Walsh, was a "violent and manipulative bully".
The 31-year-old, of Macclesfield, Cheshire, took loans out in the women's names and threatened their children.
Overton was convicted at Chester Crown Court after a four-week trial.
He will be sentenced on 6 February.
The CPS said Overton initially pretended to be engaging and wildly generous to the women, but a "darker side" soon emerged.
A representative said his behaviour quickly descended into criminality and was coercive and controlling, which had a serious effect on the women.
He later inflicted violent assaults and sexual attacks on all three, they said.
'No respect for women'
One of the women said Overton threatened her and her children, assaulted her, controlled her contact with friends, took her money, monitored her movements and whereabouts and raped her on several occasions.
Another woman also talked of Overton's control and coercion, assaults, and rape and said he made her take out loans and give him money and limited her contact with friends.
The CPS said the third woman suffered the same offences.
Overton was eventually arrested and was charged with 25 offences of rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Karen Nolan said it had been a "complex and disturbing" case.
She said Overton was a "violent and manipulative bully" and a "fantasist" with "no respect for women".
She said he "does not take 'no' for an answer" and was "someone who must be in control of a situation".
She said in court, he had denied the charges and "claimed the women consented to sex, invited it, and enjoyed it", but the three women "all denied that and the jury has agreed with them".
"I would like to thank the victims for their courage in supporting the prosecution, the police for a thorough investigation and the prosecution team," she added.